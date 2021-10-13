Pakistan economic condition worsened under Imran Khan Government

A World Bank report has found that Pakistan is one of the 10 countries that have borrowed from outside countries or institutions.

Pakistan, which has tried to prove itself powerful in the world, has once again been in trouble. Its name has come in the list of 10 most indebted countries of the world.

According to media reports, Pakistan had a debt of $ 24.95 trillion till 3 years ago. The Imran government took a loan of $ 14.9 trillion in 3 years. Now the situation is that Pakistan has a debt of $39.9 trillion. Accordingly, every Pakistani citizen has a debt of Rs 1.88 lakh.

There is also news that now Pakistan may find it difficult to get loans from abroad because under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), all Pakistan’s debts can be suspended.

Explain that under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, loans to developing countries are suspended for some time.

At this time the economic condition of Pakistan is very bad and about 4 months ago it had spread its hands in front of China and asked that its loan should be waived. But China categorically refused to do so.

Imran Khan’s government had appealed to waive $300 million. This loan was taken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Let us tell you that recently a minister of the Imran government had given strange advice to avoid inflation. He told Pakistani citizens to eat less roti and add less sugar in tea.

After this statement of ‘PoK Affairs’ Minister and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, the Imran government in Pakistan was slammed and people on social media had spoken a lot.

Actually the minister of Imran government had said that if I put 100 grains of sugar in tea and put 9 grains less in it, will it be less sweet? Can’t we even sacrifice so much for our country? He had said that if I reduce 9 bites out of a hundred bites of bread, what will happen?