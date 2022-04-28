Pakistan First PM Liaquat Ali Khan assassination mystery

Politics in Pakistan has always been full of instability. Pakistan has a history that since its separation from India, not a single prime minister has completed his five-year term. If you look at the recent example, Imran Khan’s name is the newest. There were many among these Prime Ministers who also lost their lives due to politics. One of these names was of Liaquat Ali Khan.

Looking at history, when the interim government was formed under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru in undivided India, he became the first PM. In this government, Liaquat Ali Khan became the Finance Minister of India. However, when India was partitioned, Liaquat Ali Khan, the leader of the Muslim League, became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan. However, his chair was always shaky, as some people wanted him not to stay in office. Within a few days Jinnah too became disillusioned with him.

Liaquat Ali Khan’s chair was shaken many times, but the heat did not reach him during Jinnah’s time. However, after Jinnah’s death in 1948, Liaquat Ali Khan came to know in 1951 that once there had been preparations for a coup against him. Apart from senior army officers, a dozen other army officers were also involved in this. Liaquat Ali Khan remained in the PM’s chair even after such a bad situation.

On the other hand, he had also made a pact with Nehru after eating his face in his first war with India. All this had made his image of a weak prime minister in the socialist and communist groups. After all the ups and downs for almost four years, Liaquat Ali Khan was about to reach the people at the Company Garden on October 16, 1951 and address them. He stood in front of the mike when the sound of bullets reverberated in the field.

Liaquat Ali Khan fell on the stage, after which he was immediately taken to the army hospital, the operation was done but after a few hours it was found that Liaquat Ali Khan was no more. It is said about this shooting that the bullet was fired towards Liaquat Ali Khan from the side of a person named Saeed Akbar, who was killed there by a policeman. However, it was not clear in the investigation of this murder that it was Akbar who fired the bullet.