Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan Ex wife Reham Khan statement on him – Being in power was not dangerous, but now I will be terrible – said Imran Khan; Former wife taunted like this

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan Ex wife Reham Khan statement on him

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has threatened his opponents that they have become more dangerous now. “When I was in power, I was less dangerous to my political rivals but now I will be more dangerous to them,” he told opponents. Furious at the opponents, Imran Khan said that if he comes to power again, he will not spare his opponents for political conspiracies.

Addressing a rally in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Wednesday, he said, “I was not dangerous when I was part of the government, but now I will become even more dangerous.” Alleging malpractices in his removal from the chair of Pakistan’s prime minister, he questioned why courts were opened at midnight before the Pakistan National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him last week.

Significantly, on 9 April, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the deadline for the vote on the no-confidence motion brought against the Imran Khan government. Imran Khan has expressed his displeasure regarding this. On Wednesday, Imran Khan said at the rally, “The courts were opened at night. why did this happen? Have I broken any laws? He alleged that the judiciary did not function independently.

In the midst of this development in Pakistan, where Imran is talking about himself being dangerous, his ex-wife Reham Khan has taunted him. Let us inform that a video of Reham Khan has surfaced on social media in which she is telling Imran Khan as a comedian and is talking about going to Kapil Sharma Show in India.

He said that Imran Khan can do good comedy and he should be given work in India. He said that Imran Khan should be given work in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show. Reham said that Imran Khan and Navjot Sidhu also share good relations.

Reham Khan said that apart from comedy, Imran Khan has also started doing shero-shayari. In such a situation, he can have a good bonding with Navjot Singh Sidhu.