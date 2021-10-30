Pakistan: General’s son asks for resignation from Army Chief, then punishment is given, Pakistan is no less in the case of atrocities on journalists

In Pakistan, a young man was given a jail sentence just because he questioned the tenure of Army Chief Bajwa. The young man has been sentenced to five years for this criticism.

Amidst the ongoing army chief’s controversy in Pakistan, a former general’s son has been sentenced to five years just because he wrote a letter against the current army chief Bajwa. On the other hand, atrocities on journalists are also increasing in Pakistan.

Youth jailed for criticizing Army Chief A military court in Pakistan has sentenced the son of a retired Major General to five years in prison for demanding the resignation of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The News International quoted BBC Urdu Service as saying that the convict had reportedly written a letter criticizing the extension given to Army Chief Bajwa, seeking his resignation.

The report said that the convicted youth is Hasan Askari, son of Major General (R.) Zafar Mehdi Askari. Hassan, a computer engineer, had written a letter against Bajwa in September last year. In July this year, he was sentenced to five years in prison by a military court.

Journalists unsafe in Pakistan The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has ranked Pakistan at the ninth position in its annual Global Immunity Index this year. That is, this country is in ninth place regarding the safety of journalists. Many cases of murder of journalists here are still unsolved and the accused are far away from the grip of law. Every year many journalists in Pakistan become victims of criminal attacks, and lose their lives. No strict action has been seen against their killers either.

Somalia remains the worst country in the world for unsolved murders of journalists, according to CPJ’s annual Global Immunity Index. However, according to the new data, the situation in Afghanistan also remains the same. This time also Afghanistan is at number five. That is, the condition of journalists is not good there either. According to the report, in 81 percent of the murders of journalists in the last 10 years, no one has been held responsible.