Pakistan govt approves purchase of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's ancestral houses to convert into museums

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial authorities on Tuesday accredited the acquisition of the ancestral houses of legendary Indian Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor for altering them into museums.

Peshawar District Commissioner Capt. (retd.) Khalid Mehmud rejected the objections of the homeowners of each the houses and launched the award and transferred the possession of each the houses to the Archaeological Division.

“The land (houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor) will vest inside the title of buying Division i.e. Director Archaeology and Museums,” a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s state of affairs of job acknowledged.

The KP authorities had mounted the designate for the acquisition of Kapoor’s 6.25-marla and Kumar’s four-marla houses for Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 80 lakh, respectively, with plans to convert them into museums.

Marla, a veteran unit of rental ragged in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, is smart equal to 272.25 sq. toes or 25.2929 sq. metres.

Whereas Kapoor Haveli’s proprietor Ali Qadir demanded Rs 20 crore, the proprietor of Kumar’s ancestral rental Gul Rehman Mohmand acknowledged the authorities ought to take it in the marketplace price of Rs 3.50 crore.

The provincial authorities closing month handed over Rs 2.30 crore to Peshawar’s Deputy Commissioner for buying the 2 houses situated inside the heart of this metropolis to convert them into museums.

In Could per probability, Director Archaeology KPK Abdus Samad had acknowledged the authorities would interact custody of each the houses shortly and would beginning work to restore the constructions of their original type.

The authorities would help each the constructions to type the people responsive to the contribution made by Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor inside the film commerce, he acknowledged.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral dwelling, recognized as Kapoor Haveli, is located inside the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It used to be constructed between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor had been born inside the constructing. It has been declared nationwide heritage by the provincial authorities.

Outdated actor Dilip Kumar’s over a 100-300 and sixty 5 days-passe ancestral rental is furthermore situated inside the same locality.

The house is in shambles and used to be declared as a nationwide heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif authorities.

The homeowners of the 2 constructions made fairly hundreds of makes an attempt inside the earlier to extinguish them for establishing enterprise plazas in leer of their prime save however all such strikes had been stopped because the archaeology division desired to help them, conserving in leer their historic significance.