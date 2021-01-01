Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq: Pakistan’s head coach Misbah Kovid will stay in West Indies for 10 days in isolation: Corona virus enters Pakistan cricket camp, team’s big face becomes positive

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tested positive for the Kovid-1 test and will remain in isolation for the next 10 days, while the rest of the team will leave for Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement that “Misbah has no symptoms. He will now be in isolation for 10 days after which he will be flown to Pakistan.”



According to the release, Misbah is the only member of the Pakistan team to have failed a pre-departure PCR test after completing a Test and T20 series. All other members are scheduled to leave for Jamaica on Wednesday.

