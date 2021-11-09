Pakistan Imran government bowed before heavy opposition from Hindus cleared the way for construction of the first temple in Islamabad

There is no temple and cremation center for the Hindu community in Islamabad. After much efforts of the community and the direction of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the CDA allotted four kanals of land to the community in 2016.

The Imran government’s attempt to stop the construction of a temple in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, failed due to heavy opposition from the general public. In the face of public protest, the Imran government had to finally bow down. The government had earlier canceled the land allotment for this, but now it has been reinstated.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) told the High Court on Monday that the land allotment has been cancelled. When the general public came to know about this, there was a strong protest. After this the authority reversed its decision and re-allocated the land to the Hindu community. CDA’s counsel Javed Iqbal told the court that the civic agency had canceled the plot allotted to the Hindu community in February this year for non-starting of construction, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the report, four kanals (0.5 acres) of land at H-9/2 in Islamabad was given to the community for the first time in 2016. Hindu temple, was allotted for the construction of crematorium and community centre. The CDA’s decision was strongly criticized in the mainstream media as well as on social media following the news of the cancellation of the land allotment, forcing it to withdraw the notification.

CDA spokesperson Syed Asif Raza said that the plots on which construction work was not started after the government’s decision were cancelled. It also included lands issued to several offices, universities and other institutions. However, the concerned officials in the civic agency misunderstood the cabinet decision and canceled the plot allotted to the Hindu community.

He said that the approval for construction of boundary wall on the land allotted for the temple has already been received, hence the cabinet’s decision on this has not been implemented. He said that this plot does not come under the category which includes land which has not started construction.

The spokesperson also shared a copy of the fresh allotment letter in the court, which said, “The allotment of plot for temple, community center and cremation ground for Hindu community in Sector H-9/2, Islamabad is valid, as It does not fall under the cabinet’s decision of September 22 last year. The construction on this land had started in December last year. The decision was taken to cancel the allotment of only those lands on which construction was not started after December 2020.

When asked whether the CDA would initiate any probe against those who misinterpreted the cabinet decision, he said, “Actually, there was no malafide intention in this matter.” “There was confusion and misunderstanding regarding the decision of the cabinet and when the matter was brought to the notice of the higher authorities, the allotment was restored immediately,” he said.

In July last year, the CDA had barred the community from constructing the boundary wall of the plot after the right wing had reacted strongly to its intention to build a Hindu temple with government funds and criticized the government. However, the matter was resolved in December, when the city management allowed the community to build a boundary wall on the proposed land.

There used to be a temple in the village of Saidpur in Islamabad, but it was abandoned decades ago. (with PTI input)