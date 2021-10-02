Pakistan in talks with Taliban militants, even as attacks intensify
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan is in talks with factions of the Taliban, a banned terrorist group responsible for some of the country’s most horrific terrorist attacks, and will pardon its members who lay down their arms, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday. .
Although the details of the talks were unclear, talks with the group known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, would be the most significant development as similar efforts failed in 2014 and Pakistan made major efforts to bring down the group. Turned to a large-scale military campaign.
“There are different groups that make up the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP,” Mr Khan said in an interview with Turkish state television station TRT World. “We are in talks with some of them on the reconciliation process. We may not reach a conclusion or agreement in the end, but we are talking.”
In a statement shortly after Mr Khan was interviewed, the TTP called on its fighters to continue their attacks. It denied division in its ranks and gave no acknowledgment of the ongoing negotiations. It also claimed responsibility for Friday’s deadly attack on a Pakistani military convoy, the latest of such attacks.
Mr Khan said the talks took place in neighboring Afghanistan, where the Afghan Taliban is in power after toppling the country’s US-backed government in August.
The Afghan and Pakistani Taliban are separate entities, although their ideologies overlap, as do their training in religious madrasas in the tribal areas of Pakistan. While Pakistan’s military has been fighting the Pakistani Taliban, it has long been accused of nurturing the Afghan Taliban.
The takeover of the Afghan Taliban next door has provided Pakistan with an ally, and Pakistani officials have urged that the group’s government in Kabul be recognized internationally.
Spokesmen for the Taliban government in Afghanistan did not respond to requests for comment on Khan’s disclosure of talks in Afghanistan.
An Afghan Taliban commander familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details, said his group had offered talks to both sides and had been in Pakistan for two decades. had offered his support to help end the conflict.
Pakistani officials remained silent about the details, but two senior security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, suggested the Afghan Taliban were acting as middlemen.
Until last year, the Pakistani Taliban seemed weak, with their top leadership killed or pushed into Afghanistan after the 2014 talks failed. Pakistan’s ensuing military operation, undermining the group, also took a toll on civilians.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, limb amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
And the Pakistani Taliban maintained an ambush capability, which has intensified in recent weeks.
Even though talks are going on seriously, it seems difficult to reconcile the position of both the parties.
One of Pakistan’s senior security officials said the talks would be “only within the bounds of the law and constitution of Pakistan” and there would be “no acceptability” for terrorists if they did not accept those terms and lay down arms.
The terrorist group does not accept the Pakistani constitution and has long demanded that Islamic law or Sharia be implemented. It reiterated that position last month when it turned down an offer of apology from senior Pakistani officials.
“The TTP has two main conditions for negotiation: the implementation of Sharia and the release of TTP prisoners,” said Abdul Saeed, a security expert and researcher on terrorist groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Sweden.
“It seems quite difficult that with such harsh demands, his talks with the state can go ahead. Without these conditions, the TTP says that there cannot be a meaningful dialogue,” Mr. Syed said.
Ehsanullah Tipu Mehsoodi Contributed reporting from Islamabad and Mujeeb Mashalo from New Delhi.
#Pakistan #talks #Taliban #militants #attacks #intensify
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.