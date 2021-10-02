Pakistan in talks with Taliban militants, even as attacks intensify

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan is in talks with factions of the Taliban, a banned terrorist group responsible for some of the country’s most horrific terrorist attacks, and will pardon its members who lay down their arms, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday. .

Although the details of the talks were unclear, talks with the group known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, would be the most significant development as similar efforts failed in 2014 and Pakistan made major efforts to bring down the group. Turned to a large-scale military campaign.

“There are different groups that make up the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP,” Mr Khan said in an interview with Turkish state television station TRT World. “We are in talks with some of them on the reconciliation process. We may not reach a conclusion or agreement in the end, but we are talking.”

In a statement shortly after Mr Khan was interviewed, the TTP called on its fighters to continue their attacks. It denied division in its ranks and gave no acknowledgment of the ongoing negotiations. It also claimed responsibility for Friday’s deadly attack on a Pakistani military convoy, the latest of such attacks.