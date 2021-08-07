Pakistan is dreaming of exporting mobiles by sitting in the lap of China

Pakistan running on China’s trust is now preparing to export mobile phones. Pakistan’s Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood said during a business event that Pakistan will start exporting indigenously made mobile phones from January 2022.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Razak told that the production of mobile phones has started in the country; “I am now trying to persuade China to start exporting mobile phones from Pakistan. He started production last year and I had given him a target of December 2021. They have assured me that they will start exporting from January 2022.”

Asked whether any export target has also been set for mobile phones to be manufactured in Pakistan, Razak said that it is a new product for export. “Two years ago no one even thought that Pakistan would start exporting mobile phones.

According to Razak, a big mobile company like Samsung is also ready to come to Pakistan. On the other hand, the situation in Pakistan is not hidden from anyone. Due to the lack of electricity there, small scale industries are also getting ruined. Inflation is sky high. Basic commodities like flour, vegetables and sugar are also flying in the sky of inflation.

Pakistan’s imports have also been affected significantly due to increasing tension in relations with India. Pakistan’s dependence on India for cotton and cement was enormous. On the other hand, the Imran government is also unable to bear the burden of corruption and debt of the previous governments. The Imran Khan-led government has recently taken loans from some global organizations.

Many shops making naan rotis closed

In many areas of Pakistan that talk about exporting mobile phones, the situation has become almost like starvation. This country, which is facing bad economy, corruption and maladministration, has been mired in more troubles due to Corona epidemic. The situation is that in many cities people have become hungry for bread.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, many shops making naan roti have been closed due to shortage of flour. At the same time, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab provinces are also facing the shortage of flour. The federal government of Pakistan took cognizance of the matter, but the provincial governments claim that there is no shortage of flour and wheat, but this crisis has been created deliberately.

According to the report of Data Economics, Pakistan imported goods worth an estimated 45.8 billion US dollars from around the world in 2020. Pakistan is still dependent on imports for many things like vegetables, fruits, oilseeds, plastics, iron, cotton, computers, petrol, vehicles.





