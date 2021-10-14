Pakistan is home to a dozen most wanted terrorist organizations, five focus on India, revealed in US report

According to a recent report by the US Congress on Terrorism, safe havens for at least 12 organizations identified as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’, including five terrorist organizations targeting India such as Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed Is.

The independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said that US officials have identified Pakistan as a safe haven for several armed and non-state terrorist organizations from where they carry out their terrorist activities. Some of these terrorist organizations have been in existence since the 1980s.

The report released by the bipartisan research wing of the US Congress on the eve of the Quad summit last week said that these groups operating from Pakistan can be broadly divided into five categories. These include terrorist organizations of global scale, Afghan-centric, India and Kashmir-centric, organizations confined to domestic affairs and cult-oriented (against Shia) terrorist organizations.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was formed in Pakistan in the 1980s and was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in 2001. The CRS said, “LeT is believed to be responsible for the horrific 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India, as well as several other high-profile attacks.”

According to the report, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was formed by Kashmiri terrorist leader Masood Azhar in 2000 and was also designated as an FTO in 2001. Along with LeT, JeM is also responsible for many other attacks including the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

Harkat-ul Jihad Islami (HUJI) was established in 1980 to fight Soviet forces in Afghanistan and was also designated as FTO in 2010. After 1989, HUJI focused its activities on India, as well as sending its fighters to the Afghan Taliban.

The report said, “HUJI is carrying out activities today with unknown force in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India and wants Kashmir to be merged with Pakistan.” The terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was formed in 1989. Hua, which is reportedly the terrorist wing of Pakistan’s largest Islamist party, was included in the FTO list in 2017. It is the largest and oldest terrorist organization involved in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the CRS, other terrorist organizations that carry out their activities from Pakistan include Al Qaeda, which operates mainly from the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Karachi and Afghanistan. Ayman al-Zawahiri led it until 2011, and it reportedly has cooperative links with several other terrorist organizations within the country.

The CRS said that according to the US State Department’s report on terrorism ‘Country Report on Terrorism 2019’, “Pakistan continues to be a haven for terrorist organizations targeting certain regions and has given Afghanistan as well… Targeting organizations have been allowed to use their soil.

The department also said that the Pakistan government took “modest steps” to check terrorism financing and “rein” some Indian-oriented terrorist organizations prior to the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other terrorist organizations operating within Pakistan include Al Qaeda in the India Subcontinent (AQIS), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP or I-K), Afghan Taylan, Haqqani Network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). ), Jundalla (aka Jaish al-Adl), Sipah-e-Sahba Pakistan (SSP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LEJ).

(with language input)

The post Pakistan is home to a dozen most wanted terrorist organizations, five focus on India, US report revealed appeared first on Jansatta.

#Pakistan #home #dozen #wanted #terrorist #organizations #focus #India #revealed #report