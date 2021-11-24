Pakistan is pauperised! Imran Khan said – now there is no money to run the country

PM Imran Khan says that the situation in Pakistan is very bad and his government does not have money to run the country.

The condition of debt-ridden Pakistan has become such that the government there has no money to spend on the welfare of the people of the country. During an event, the Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted that rising foreign debt and reduction in tax revenue has become an issue of national security as the government does not have enough resources to spend on the welfare of the people.

During the inauguration ceremony of the first track and trace system of the Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that his government does not have money to run the country and hence they have to take loans from other countries.

He said that the prevailing culture of not paying taxes was a legacy of the colonial period when people did not like to pay taxes as their money was not spent on them. Imran Khan said that having failed to develop local resources, the previous governments resorted to debt.

Imran Khan lashed out at the previous governments

Imran Khan said that his government has taken fresh foreign debt of $ 3.8 billion in the last four months. Apart from this, Imran Khan also took a dig at the previous governments of the country. Imran Khan criticized the previous two governments from 2009 to 2018 and said that it was because of the failure to develop local resources that the previous governments had resorted to loans. Imran Khan said that these governments had taken a huge amount as loan.

During this, Imran Khan praised FBR for tax collection and said that the government is running with a tax target of Rs 8 trillion this year. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he also wants to launch TTS which has been stuck since 2008. Under this, no production bag of sugar can be removed from the factory and manufacturing plant without a stamp and personal identification mark.