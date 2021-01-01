Pakistan is supporting the Taliban: Pakistan-backed Taliban India is standing on Afghanistan

After the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, all eyes are now on the situation there. Many countries have their eyes on how power is created by the Taliban and how the government moves there. While many countries have already recognized the Taliban, many countries are still in a position to wait and see. India is also keeping an eye on the situation there. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala, who is in the US, targeted Pakistan on the issue of Afghanistan.

In Washington, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala said the United States was keeping a close eye on the situation. Pakistan is Afghanistan’s neighbor and has supported and encouraged the Taliban. Speaking to the media, Harshvardhan Shringala said that there are many factors that have the support of Pakistan. So its role should be seen in that context.

I do not think that members of the international community are passive on the situation in Afghanistan. It is not that we are not doing anything, India is in touch with many countries on the issue of Afghanistan. Harshvardhan Shringala, Foreign Secretary

“As the president of the UNSC for August, we have adopted four resolutions, including one on Afghanistan,” he said. Facilitate evacuation and ensure the safety of those seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has accused Pakistan of sending 10,000 to 15,000 people, including the Taliban, to take control of Kabul and Afghanistan. Answering a question in this regard, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday that he could not find anything to confirm the report.