Pakistan Jihadi Country & Mo Ali Jinnah was biggest Jihadi says Expert on Times Now Navbharat TV Debate Happened?

Pakistan has always been accused of patronizing terrorists. Recently, because of giving shelter to terrorists The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the gray list. Now it has been revealed that the dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar is also hiding in Pakistan. During the TV debate on this issue, India’s defense expert told Pakistani journalist Qamar Cheema that Pakistan is a jihadi country and Jinnah was the biggest jihadi. His descendants are LeT and Jaish.

In fact, the TV channel Times Now Navbharat revealed that Masood Azhar, the leader of terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, lives in Bahawalpur, Pakistan and is guarded by the security forces of Pakistan. When defense expert RSN Singh was asked about this, he replied that Pakistan is a jihadi country. It was founded on jihad and Jinnah was the most jihadi.

Pakistan is a Jihadi country. They were formed on the basis of Jihad: RSN Singh, Defense Analyst, on TIMES NOW Navbharat (@tnnavbharat). | #PakTerrorPalace #TimesNowNavbharat pic.twitter.com/7DkkLH2UZD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 1, 2021

Further RSN Singh said that after Jinnah, his descendants are not army people but Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Soldiers come to do business, fly fighter ships, etc. They already know that you showed the palace (the whereabouts of Masood Azhar). They have hospitality. If Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba are destroyed today, the whole of Pakistan will be destroyed.

Pakistani journalist Qamar Cheema, who was present in the panel, was enraged as soon as the Indian defense expert said this. Qamar Cheema replied that RSN Singh has only one videotape. Wherever they sit, they press the same videotape button. The channel you go to press a button, tell something new. Everywhere Jinnah keeps talking about Quaid-e-Azam and Jihad.





