Pakistan Legend Shoaib Akhtar Asserts Virat Kohli would have scored 20 to 25 centuries

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is considered one of the finest fast bowlers of cricket. He used to bowl very fast. The veteran cricketer feels that if Virat Kohli was in his time, he would not have been able to score so many runs. Akhtar says Kohli is undoubtedly a great cricketer, but he would have had the upper hand against the former India captain. He said that the run machines could only score 20-25 centuries.

Akhtar and Kohli were part of an India-Pakistan match during the 2010 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. However, due to the early dismissal of Kohli, the two could not face-to-face. Recalling this match a few years ago, Virat Kohli said, “I have never faced Shoaib Akhtar, but I saw him in a match against Pakistan in Dambulla. I got out, so I couldn’t face him. But I saw him bowling and he looked very lethal even towards the end of his career. At that time I thought when he was at his peak, no batsman would want to face him.

Now Shoaib Akhtar told Sportskeeda, “Virat Kohli is a good person and a big cricketer and you only expect big things from big players, I thank him very much for this. But if I had played against Virat Kohli, he would not have scored so many runs. The number of runs he scored would have been fantastic and it looked like he worked really hard for those runs. He might not have got 50 centuries. He could have scored only 20 to 25 centuries, but his importance would have been immense. I would get the best out of Virat Kohli.”

Let us tell you that Kohli has scored 23650 runs in 458 international matches with the help of 70 centuries and 122 half-centuries. He is the seventh highest run scorer in world cricket and the third highest run-scorer among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24208 runs). However, he has not been able to score a century since the year 2019.

Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, took a total of 425 international wickets in 209 matches and was the fastest delivery in international cricket at 161.3 kmph against England in 2003.