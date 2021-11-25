Pakistan Madrasa Taught Afghanistan’s Taliban Leaders

Akora Khattak, Pakistan – The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan and this school cannot be proud.

Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrasa, one of the largest and oldest seminaries in Pakistan, has educated more Taliban leaders than any school in the world. Now his alumni hold key positions in Afghanistan.

Critics of the school call it the University of Jihad and blame it for helping to sow violence throughout the region for decades. And he worries that the Taliban’s victory could strengthen extremist madrassas and their affiliated Islamist groups, fueling more extremism in Pakistan despite the country’s efforts to bring more than 30,000 seminaries under government control.

The school says it has changed and argues that it should be given a chance to show that it has gone beyond its bloody path since the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan two decades ago.