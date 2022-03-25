Pakistan Man sits on Church Cross chanted Islamic Slogans

The condition of minorities in Pakistan is very bad. Temples were being targeted, now churches are also being abandoned. A video of Green Town area of ​​Nishtar tehsil of Lahore is going viral on social media. In this, a person climbed the church and reached its cross. He did not stop here and raised slogans related to the religion of Islam, threatening the local people. Even the police could not stop him. According to the information, the comrades of the man also scuffled with the Christians.

Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi shared the video of the incident on social media. According to the information, the name of the accused person is Bilal Saleem. Recently, he reached the roof of a factory located near the church. According to reports, Muhammad Bilal works in a factory making window grills located near Green Town area.

Disturbed by the actions of the accused person, the people called the police. After reaching there, the police tried to get him off the cross, but he did not land. The drama went on for a long time. Later he came down from the cross. Police have charged Bilal with blasphemy under sections 295 and 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. However, no action has been taken against his associates even after their associates are involved in the misbehavior and sabotage.

Christian man arrested for blasphemy A 54-year-old Christian man was arrested and beaten up on 16 March by Pakistani authorities on charges of blasphemy in Lahore. Local media gave this information. According to Safia Shahid, wife of Phansan Shahid, cybercrime officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala circle raided her Lahore home soon after midnight and took her into custody on the allegation that she posted a Facebook post in 2019. The post had a blasphemous comment. Morning Star News reported.

Identity card confiscated They said agents confiscated Fanson Shahid’s phone, a photograph and his national identity card and made him sit in their vehicle. They said they were taking him to Gujranwala city as the complaint against him was lodged by an Islamic cleric, who hails from Sialkot district. As reported by Morning Star News, Safia Shahid said that her husband had lost his cellphone in 2019.