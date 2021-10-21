pakistan-match-fights-javed-miandad-jump-to-gautam-gambhir-shahid-afridi-harbhajan-singh-shoaib-aktar-all-fights-story-before-t20-world-cup-2021 – Javed Miandad’s jump From Gambhir and Afridi’s clash, interesting tales of fights during Indo-Pak match

Whenever the cricket teams of India and Pakistan are on the field, the atmosphere is hectic. There are some such interesting anecdotes when the players came face to face during the Indo-Pak match.

From the cricket field between India and Pakistan, the atmosphere heats up all over the country and the world. A full package of enthusiasm, enthusiasm and passion is seen in this high-voltage competition. At the same time, in the midst of this warm atmosphere, many times the players also clash with each other. Whose interesting stories we will tell you.

These stories started from 1978 when the team faced Pakistan under the captaincy of Bishan Singh Bedi. Something happened in this match that probably never happened till date.

At the same time, there were many such occasions after Javed Miandad’s jump, Venkatesh and Amir Sohail’s clash, Gambhir and Afridi’s tussle when the atmosphere became heated during the matches of both the teams.

In 1978, the team left the match in the middle

This incident is of November 3, 1978 when the match was between India and Pakistan. In those days, there were neither two bouncers in an over nor were the rules of wides strict. Playing first in this match, Pakistan scored 205 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, the Indian team scored 183 runs in 37 overs for the loss of two wickets.

After this the Pakistani captain handed the ball to Sarfaraz Nawaz in the 38th over. Nawaz bowled four consecutive bouncers to Anshuman Gaekwad in that over and the umpire did not give a single ball wide. Angered by this, Captain Bishan Singh Bedi called the batsmen back to the dressing room and gave victory to Pakistan.

Javed Miandad’s jump

Javed Miandad was batting against India in a match of 1992 World Cup. India had given a target of 217 runs to Pakistan and in reply, Pakistan lost two wickets. Sachin Tendulkar had the ball in his hand and Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More was making repeated appeals, which enraged Miandad.

There was a lot of exchange of words between the two and Miandad went to the umpire and complained. When Miandad was running for two runs off the next ball, Kiran More appealed for a runout against him. Javed got so annoyed at this that he started jumping on the pitch.

Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail clash in gestures

This is the point of the quarterfinals of the 1996 World Cup when arch-rivals India and Pakistan were face to face. Pakistan was chasing a target of 287. Pakistan batsman Amir Sohail hit a boundary off Venkatesh Prasad and pointed his finger towards Venkatesh.

On the next ball, the Indian bowler clean bowled Sohail. After that Venkatesh gestured Sohail to return to the pavilion, showing his finger in his style.

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi clash

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi clashed with each other during an ODI match played in Kanpur in 2007. What happened was that Gambhir hit a boundary off Afridi and ran to take a single off the very next ball. While taking the run, Afridi came in his way and there was a collision between the two. After this there was a fierce fight between the two players.

Gambhir and Kamran Akmal clash

This is the incident of 2010 Asia Cup. This match was being played between India and Pakistan in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. A ball from Saeed Ajmal missed Gambhir’s bat and went into the hands of wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. After this Kamran reached the pitch while appealing. Although the umpire turned down the appeal, Gambhir and Kamran clashed during the drinks break and the two players came very close to each other.

Apart from this, there have been some fights between the players of India and Pakistan. It includes the battles of Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar, Ishant Sharma and Kamran Akmal etc.

This is a matter of old tales. Now if we talk about the latest matches, then India and Pakistan will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24. Both the teams will start their campaign from here. Before this, T20 World Cup 5 times and T20 World Cup 7 times, India has defeated Pakistan on every occasion.