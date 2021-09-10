Pakistan Maulana’s advice: Imran Khan improves economy with stray dogs

Everyone is distressed as stray dogs roam the streets. As they spread dirt everywhere, they attack and injure people. In such a situation, Maulana of Pakistan has given an interesting idea about dogs. In a video of more than a minute, Maulana has told funny stories. His video has been shared on social media by BJP leader and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi. It has also been said that our western neighbors have a definite plan for their economic progress.In fact, when someone asked Maulana about dogs on a TV channel in Pakistan, he gave an interesting answer. Varun Gandhi shared this video on his Twitter account and commented – When the entire world economy remains sluggish, I am glad that our western neighbors have a definite plan for their economic progress.

Maulana said this in the video

In a video on Pakistani channel ARY, Maulana, while answering a question, said that instead of killing dogs on the streets, they could improve their economy. Maulana advised the Imran Khan government of Pakistan to keep stray dogs on the streets and feed them to keep them healthy. After that, the Pakistani government should talk to its friend China and export the dogs there. Because the people there eat dogs with great enthusiasm. This will remove the pollution from Pakistan and improve the economy.