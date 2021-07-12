Pakistan May Call Army To Implement Covid Guidelines In The Country

Special Assistant on Health Affairs Dr Faisal Sultan informed that to ensure compliance with the Corona guidelines, along with the administration, the help of the army will be taken.

Islamabad. The cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly in Pakistan. In such a situation, preparations are on to take the help of the army to control the crowd and follow the Corona guidelines. Special Assistant on Health Affairs Dr Faisal Sultan told the media on Monday that efforts are being made to control the spread of infection by ensuring compliance with the Corona guidelines. In view of the increasing cases of corona virus, preparations are being made to call the army.

When the third wave hit the country in April

He said that apart from the army, all administrative help can also be taken as per the need. This will be the second time that the Army is being called in to assist the civil administration in implementing the SOP. When the third wave hit the country in April, even then the help of the army was taken.

During this, along with the police, army personnel also came out on the streets. Sultan says that wearing masks and avoiding crowds is very important to deal with the sharp increase in cases. He said that vaccination has been made mandatory for tourists going out to visit tourist places during the upcoming Eid holidays.

People over 50 are at risk

Planning Minister Asad Umar has got the responsibility of Corona Vaccination Campaign in the country. They are encouraging the people here to get two doses of Corona. Most of the people who are above 50 years of age are being vaccinated first. Asad Umar is also the head of the national body set up to control the corona virus in the country. He said that people above 50 years of age are more at risk from the corona virus.

There was a slight increase in the infection rate

He said on Sunday that 5.6 million or 20.6 percent of people in this age group in Pakistan have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. The body has registered a marginal increase in the infection rate. People have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 1,808 new cases have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected here has been 9,75,092. At the same time, the death toll from Corona has increased to 22,597.