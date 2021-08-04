Pakistan Mob attacks Lord Ganesha Temple in Punjab Video viral on Facebook Hindu Groups demand protection from Supreme Court

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, members of the Muslim community attacked a Hindu temple, set parts of it on fire and vandalized idols. When the police failed to stop the mob, Pakistan Rangers personnel were called to control the situation. Muslim fundamentalists also made this entire incident live on Facebook. The temple was set on fire after the incident.

Police said a mob attacked a Ganesh temple in Bhong town of Rahim Yar Khan district on Wednesday. The place is about 590 kms from Lahore and it was reported that the mob carried out this incident at the instigation of some people after an incident of desecration of a madrasa. The idols which have been damaged include idols of Lord Shiva along with Lord Ganesha and many more deities.

Tension prevailed in Bhong after an eight-year-old Hindu boy allegedly urinated in the library of a madrassa in the area last week, an official said. Hindu and Muslim communities have lived in this area peacefully for decades. Meanwhile, the minority community has urged the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to intervene, accusing the police of not paying attention to their problems. Let us tell you that this is not the first case of attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan, in December last year too, a violent mob attacked A temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was torched and vandalized.

Hindu temple in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan attacked, set on fire by a violent mob, idols vandalised and holy scriptures desecrated. pic.twitter.com/LpSLLFo5pE — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 4, 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MP Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday shared videos of the temple attack on Twitter and urged law enforcement agencies to visit the site at the earliest to prevent “arson and vandalism”. Arrive on He made several tweets regarding this incident. In these he said, “Attack on a Hindu temple in Bhong town of Rahim Yar Khan district. Things were very tense yesterday. Shameful negligence of local police. I request the Chief Justice to take action.

According to Asad Sarfaraz, District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan, the law enforcement agencies brought the situation under control and dispersed the crowd. “Rangers were called and deployed around the Hindu temple,” he said. The DPO said around 100 Hindu families live in the area and police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation. No one has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

He said, “Our first priority is to restore law and order and provide security to the minority community.” Another police officer said that the temple has been badly damaged. “The attackers had sticks, stones and bricks. The idols were vandalized by the crowd chanting religious slogans. A part of the temple was burnt.

An eight-year-old boy, who had allegedly desecrated the library, was arrested last week after registering a case of blasphemy, a police official said. Since he is a minor, he was later released on bail. He said that by posting a post on social media on Wednesday, the people of Bhong were incited to avenge the incident, after which a crowd started gathering outside the temple and later attacked him. Sarfaraz said, “We will arrest the miscreants who instigate people to attack the temple.”





