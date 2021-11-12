Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan spent 2 nights in ICU before match against Australia T20 World Cup Semi Final photos emerge after match Matthew Hayden says he is a warrior

Talking to Star Sports after the semi-final, Matthew Hayden said, ‘He (Rizwan) is a warrior. His performance during the team’s campaign was excellent. He was battling a severe chest infection. They have amazing courage.

Pictures of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan surfaced after the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. On 11 November 2021, Rizwan, who created history in T20 International cricket, was seen lying on the ICU bed inside the hospital in these pictures.

In the second semi-final against Australia in Dubai, there were question marks over the availability of Mohammad Rizwan after reports said that he could not take part in net practice due to mild fever. However, what was being speculated as a ‘mild flu’ was confirmed as a ‘severe chest infection’.

It was Rizwan’s passion to play for the country that brought him back on the field. Former Australian cricket team opener and current Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden was the first to confirm that Rizwan did indeed have a chest infection. Subsequently, the Pakistan team management also confirmed that Rizwan had spent two nights in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital before the semi-final against Australia.

Pakistan went down by five wickets in the semi-final match as Australia wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade hit a hat-trick of sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over to propel his team into the final in dramatic fashion. They now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Talking to Star Sports after the semi-final, Matthew Hayden said, ‘He (Rizwan) is a warrior. His performance during the team’s campaign was excellent. He was battling a severe chest infection. They have amazing courage.

Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somru later revealed that Rizwan had spent two days in the hospital’s ICU due to a chest infection. Somru said in the press conference, ‘Mohammed Rizwan had a serious chest infection on 9 November. After that he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU to recover.

Somaru said, “He made an incredible comeback. He was considered fit before the match. We can see his great determination and perseverance, which shows his spirit to perform for the country. We can see how he performed today.

He said, ‘The decision regarding his health was taken together by the entire team management. It was about the morale of the entire team and that’s why we kept it within the team. However, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also lauded Rizwan’s fighting spirit.

Sharing Rizwan’s picture, Akhtar tweeted, ‘Can you imagine this man played for his country today and gave his best. He was in the hospital for the last two days. Tributes to Mohammad Rizwan. hero.’

Rizwan scored 67 runs in 52 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes in the match against Australia. Also he became the first batsman in the world to score 1000 runs in T20 International cricket in a calendar year. Rizwan completed his 1000 runs in T20 International cricket in a calendar year by hitting a six off the third ball of the 12th over (Adam Zampa). He also completed his 11th T20 International fifty in the match.