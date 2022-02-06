Pakistan mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death, twitter says 1000 pakistans cannot compensate this loss | Pakistan expressed grief over the death of Lata Mangeshkar

career spanning seven decades Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942. While there he sang the last song for his career in 2015. For this contribution of seven decades, she was honored with the title of daughter of the country on her 90th birthday. Famous by many names like Lata Mangeshkar, Swara Kokila, Sur Samrat. Few people get the amount of stardom he has seen in his career. In Pakistan, Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum is sung as a prayer in schools. hobbies and rules of lata ji Lata Mangeshkar, who considered the song as worship, never used to wear slippers in the recording room and also used to wear only white color sarees. Lata Mangeshkar was very fond of photography. His photographs have been exhibited many times in foreign countries as well. Apart from singing, Lata Mangeshkar loves watching cricket. In the Lord’s Cricket Stadium, which is called the Mecca of cricket, gallery reserves were kept for her so that she could watch her favorite sport. acting with songs Lata Mangeshkar not only Hindi but also English, Assamese, Bengali, Brajbhasha, Dogri, Bhojpuri, Konkani, Kannada, Magadhi, Maithili, Manipuri, Malayalam, Hindi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, He has sung songs in Sinhalese and other languages. As an actress, Lata has worked in many Hindi and Marathi films. In Hindi, she has appeared in films like Badi Maa, Jeevan Yatra, Subhadra, Chhatrapati Shivaji. READ Also Nvidia announces $329 GeForce RTX 3060, available in February --> -->

Got Rajya Sabha membership

In 1999, Lata Mangeshkar was made a member of Rajya Sabha but due to ill health she could not come to Parliament. During this, he did not take even a single rupee as salary nor did he take the bungalow available to the MPs in Delhi. Lata Mangeshkar did her first performance on 9 September 1938 in Solapur. Sharing this thing some time back, he wrote in his social media that he cannot believe that it has been 87 years since he has been singing. She was born in 1929 and has been a part of Bollywood since 1948. It is worth mentioning that Lata Mangeshkar has been contributing to the music industry for seven decades.

first song sung on radio

On 16 December 1941, Lata Mangeshkar sang for the first time on the radio. Lata Mangeshkar sang two theatrical songs at that time, which made her father very happy to hear. He told Lata ji’s mother that after hearing Lata ji singing a song on the radio, he is now relaxed and he is not worried about anything.

First audition was rejected

Lata Mangeshkar’s first audition was for the 1948 film Shaheed and she was rejected. At that time, Lata ji’s guru had said that there would be a time when people would fall at her feet and beg her to lose her songs. Lata ji got 25 rupees for singing on stage for the first time. She considers it her first earning. In 1949, Lataji got her first chance with the song Aayega Aanewala from the film “Mahal”. The song was picturized on Madhubala, the most beautiful and popular actress of that time.

