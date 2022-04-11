Pakistan News Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister till appointment of caretaker Premier fight in Women mlas in Punjab Assembly

The turmoil in Pakistan’s politics continues. Meanwhile, there is news that Imran Khan will continue as the caretaker of the Prime Minister till the appointment of the PM. The order has been issued by the President of the country, Dr Arif Alvi. In a tweet from the President, it has been said that under Article 224A(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue as the caretaker till the appointment of the Prime Minister. At the same time, the process of choosing the caretaker PM has started.

Uproar in Punjab Assembly- Let us tell you that after the National Assembly, there was a lot of uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Sunday. A video of women MLAs scuffles with each other inside the House is going viral on social media. In this, he can also be heard saying oh chal oa… no hand… go to your place. Male MLAs are seen trying to calm the atmosphere.

what is the matter- Let us inform that the session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was called for the election of the new leader and Chief Minister. The proceedings of the House were adjourned till April 6 without voting. After this there was a lot of commotion here. The tension between the MLAs of the party and the opposition increased so much that they clashed with each other. The viral video is from this time.

The session of the Punjab Assembly was called at the same time when the National Assembly of Pakistan was voting on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Later, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of PM Imran Khan. Elections are likely to be held in the next 90 days.

Punjab Governor sacked Significantly, Punjab is the most important state of the country. Imran Khan had on Sunday sacked the governor of the province, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, before the start of the proceedings of the National Assembly. According to Dawn’s report, this responsibility was handed over to former information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Umar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had resigned- Sarwar was removed from the post of governor at the behest of Pakistan Muslim League party leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Earlier, the Chief Minister of the province, Usman Buzdar had resigned from his post. The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against him. After that he took this step.