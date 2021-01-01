Pakistan News: Pakistan Cantonment Board Elections: PTI and PML-N emerge as major parties

(Sajjad Hussain)

Islamabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, have emerged as the two major parties in the country’s 39 cantonment board elections. Have emerged. This information was given in the media report on Monday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), voting for the country’s cantonment boards took place on Sunday. Voting took place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cantonment boards are semi-elected bodies whose responsibility is to carry out civic functions in the camps.

The result has not been officially announced. However, media reports indicated that the ruling PTI topped the results, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N came in second.

According to preliminary, unofficial results, Geo News reported that PTI got 63 seats, followed by PML-N with 59 seats and Independents with 52 seats.

However, Dunya News reported that PTI won 60 seats while Independents won 55 seats. Both channels reported that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had 17 seats, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) 10, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) seven and the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) two. Have received. .

According to Geo News, PTI has won the highest number of 18 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), followed by Punjab (28), Sindh (14) and Balochistan (three). The PML-N won a landslide victory in Punjab, where it won 51 seats. He has won only five seats in KP and three in Sindh. The main opposition party could not win a single seat in Balochistan.

The PPP failed to defeat PTI in Sindh and managed to win only 14 seats. The remaining seats in KP have been won. This means that the PPP has not won a single seat in Punjab and Balochistan.

Independent candidates have won 32 seats in Punjab. He has won nine seats in KP, seven in Sindh and four in Balochistan. MQM won all the 10 seats in Sindh, while JI won five seats in Sindh and two seats in Punjab. ANP won two seats in KP, while BAP won two seats in Balochistan.

There are 219 wards in 42 cantonment boards in the country, but elections were not held in Kamra, Cherat and Muri Gallery cantonment boards. In this the candidate either won unopposed or the voting was postponed.

However, this was an important election ahead of the general elections in the country in 2023, which will help the parties measure the mood of the people.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI has “proved” that it is the “only party” that has support across the country and in every constituency.

“Today, the real competition is with independent candidates. The position of the (Pakistan) People’s Party and the Noon League (PML-N) has been revealed.”