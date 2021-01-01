Pakistan News: Pakistan hopes Taliban-led Afghan government will bring ‘peace’

(Sajjad Hussain)

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday expressed hope that the new Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan would bring “peace, security and stability” to the war-torn country and work towards meeting Afghanistan’s humanitarian and development needs. People will

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed told a weekly news conference here that Pakistan was keeping a close eye on the changing situation in Afghanistan, including the creation of a new political structure to meet the immediate needs and administrative structure of the country.

“We hope that the new political administration will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, as well as meet the humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” he said.

He said Pakistan has a vested interest in peace in Afghanistan.

“We hope that the international community will play its due role in meeting the urgent needs of the Afghan people in the face of the humanitarian crisis,” he said.