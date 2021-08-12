Pakistan News: Pakistan: Three ISIS terrorists arrested from Lahore

(M Jhulkarnain)

Lahore, Sep 10 (IANS) Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Friday arrested three ISIS militants who were planning to attack government buildings in Lahore and seized explosives from them.

The Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement that it raided a stronghold of the Islamic State (ISIS) in a densely populated area of ​​Lahore and arrested three militants after receiving intelligence about their presence.

The arrested terrorists are identified as Junaid Zia, Mohammad Waqas and Mohammad Javed. “These terrorists were planning to carry out attacks targeting government buildings and law enforcement agencies in Lahore,” the CTD said in a statement.

“Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, explosives, non-electric detonators, a pistol, a laptop and several mobile phones have been seized,” the CTD said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.