Pakistan News: Pakistani ISI chief holds security meeting with regional intelligence chiefs on Afghanistan

(Sajjad Hussain)

Islamabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Pakistan’s ISI chief on Saturday held a crucial security meeting with regional intelligence chiefs, including China, over the changing situation in Afghanistan. This information is given in the media report.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), discussed Afghanistan with the intelligence chiefs of China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Although there is no official confirmation from either side, the ISI director general discussed the situation in Afghanistan and ways to cooperate on peace and stability, sources said.

The intelligence chiefs of Russia, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting, according to the Pakistan Observer.

However, there is no official confirmation yet about this meeting and the participating countries.