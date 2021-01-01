Pakistan News: Refugee Crisis World Needs Talks with Afghan Taliban to Avoid Pak NSA

Islamabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yousaf on Saturday said the world needs constructive talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan to bring down the regime and prevent another refugee crisis.

In a webinar on ‘Afghanistan’s Future and Local Sustainability: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward’ organized by the Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) Islamabad, he said it would be a mistake for the international community to isolate Afghanistan once again. ..

Yusuf said in a statement that after the Soviet-Afghan Mujahideen conflict in Afghanistan, the Western world made catastrophic mistakes by isolating Afghanistan and imposing sanctions on its “close friends”.

He said Pakistan was the only country that left Afghanistan on its own and then endured the war on terror.

Yusuf said the world needs constructive dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent a government collapse and a second refugee crisis.

Yusuf said Pakistan was coordinating with the world for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Long Jingchun, president of China’s Chengdu World Affairs Institute, said neighboring countries would have to play a leading role in Afghanistan’s reconstruction.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC) initiative should be extended to Afghanistan and the port of Gwadar could play a major role in strengthening Afghanistan’s economy.

Russian geopolitical expert Leonid Savin said the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan has changed regional political dynamics and will have an impact on global politics.

He said Russia would recognize the new government if China did so first.

Fazal-ul-Hadi Wazin, a professor at Salam University in Kabul, said the international community should not besiege Afghanistan and give the new government a chance to rule. The Afghan Taliban must also keep its promises. A conciliatory approach should be adopted and the use of force should be avoided.

Syed Kandi Abbas of Qaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad said both Pakistan and Iran look forward to a comprehensive and stable Afghan government in the future.

He said the current interim government was not inclusive and that only three of the 34 non-Pashtuns were included.