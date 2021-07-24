Pakistan Nsa And Isi Chief Visit Us Next Week For Talks On Afghanistan

According to media reports, these two top officials of Pakistan can go to America regarding the transfer of power in Afghanistan.

Islamabad. Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are likely to visit America soon over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s NSA and ISI chief are likely to hold talks with US counterparts regarding the situation in Afghanistan. According to media reports, these two top officials of Pakistan can go to America regarding the transfer of power in Afghanistan.

read this also: Indian Railways dispatched a consignment of 200 Ton Liquid Oxygen to Bangladesh

Peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan

According to Pakistani media, quoting diplomatic sources, such information has come to the fore that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible. Diplomatic sources told the media on Friday that Pakistan has an important role to play in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan.

read this also: Imran Khan’s controversial statement, Kashmiris should decide whether they will go with Pakistan or want to become a free country

Significantly, the US Central Command, which is in charge of Afghanistan, recently said that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has exceeded 95 percent. At the same time, President Joe Biden says that the withdrawal of troops will be completed by the end of August. At a recent media briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration expects Afghanistan’s neighbors to play a key role in bringing about a fair solution to the Afghan conflict.