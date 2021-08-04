Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf Threat America, Says Joe Biden Not Talked With Imran Khan We Have Other Options

Pakistan’s flamboyant National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said in a threatening manner that if US President Joe Biden continues to ignore us, then we also have other options.

New Delhi. After taking over as US President, there was a phone conversation between Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which many important issues including Afghanistan were discussed. But since becoming the President, there has been no conversation between Joe Biden and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Now Pakistan is furious about this.

In an interview, Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf said, “US President Joe Biden has not yet spoken to Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan, while it can be gauged how important our country is in view of Afghanistan. We are trying to understand the signal being given by America. We were told every time that Biden would talk. Now whether it is a technical reason or something else.. it hasn’t happened yet.. To put it bluntly, people don’t trust anymore.’

Pakistan’s threat to America!

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor said that Moeed Yusuf said in a threatening manner that Pakistan has options. If a phone call is a facility.. If a security relationship is a feature.. then we have the option as well. Moid was clearly pointing towards China. Since China is very close to Pakistan, while the situation of tension is being seen in America and China on many fronts.

When Moid was asked what was the option of America with Pakistan, he refused to say anything further on this. Let us tell you that Pakistan considers China as its Iron Brother. China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan through the Belt and Road project.

Pakistan’s key role in Afghanistan: US

Meanwhile, the US has said that Pakistan has a big role to play in restoring peace in Afghanistan. America wants Pakistan to continue playing its role. The US also wants Pakistan to stop the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan has been continuously alleging that Pakistan is supporting the Taliban.

The official said that with the withdrawal of US forces, bloody conflict has once again started in Afghanistan and many important areas have been captured by the Taliban. Let us tell you that a Biden administration official said that there are many leaders in the world whom Biden has not personally called after becoming president. When the right time comes, everyone will be talked to and they will also talk to Imran Khan.

It is known that on April 27 this year, there was a phone conversation between PM Modi and President Joe Biden in view of the Corona infection. After this, PM Modi himself had tweeted this information.