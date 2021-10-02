Pakistan: Omar Sharif dies in Germany

World famous Pakistani comedian Omar Sharif passed away in Germany on October 2, 2021 at the age of 66. Sharif’s health had been deteriorating for several days. The Pakistani media has also confirmed the news of Omar’s death. Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany has also confirmed the news of Omar Sharif’s death.

Sharif was ill for a long time. On September 28, he was flown to the United States by air ambulance for treatment. Although his condition worsened, he was admitted to a hospital in central Germany. Umar Sharif came to prominence when he shared a video of himself on social media and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for help.



Omar Sharif was famous not only in Pakistan but also in India for his comedy. Comedian Kapil Sharma has also expressed grief over the death of Omar Sharif. Sharing a photo of Omar Sharif, Kapil Sharma wrote, ‘Goodbye Legend. Peace be upon your soul. ‘

Omar Sharif suffered a heart attack in August. He then underwent bypass surgery twice. The Pakistani film industry and all major leaders have mourned the death of Omar Sharif.