India has lashed out at both Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raising the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). At the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, India said that Pakistan is recognized globally as a country that openly supports terrorists banned by the United Nations. It also recognizes their training, their costs, and the state strategy of armed terrorists.

Responding to comments made by Pakistan and the OIC on Kashmir, Pawan Badhe said there was no need for lessons from a failed country like Pakistan, which is the epicenter of terrorism and the worst abuser of human rights. He said it was Pakistan’s habit to misuse such platforms to spread false and malicious propaganda against India.

Badhe said the UNHRC is aware of the Pakistani government’s efforts to divert attention from serious human rights violations. Everyone knows what is going on in Pakistan. Pakistan continues to misuse the UNHRC platform to spread false and malicious agendas. Pakistan has failed to protect the rights of its minorities including Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Ahmadis.

Thousands of women and girls from minority communities in Pakistan have been abducted, forced into marriage and converted. India, the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy, does not need to learn a lesson from a failed country like Pakistan. India has said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has become so helpless that it is ready to hold Pakistan hostage.