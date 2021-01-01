Pakistan on Syed Ali Gilani’s funeral: Imran Khan’s government angry at India after Syed Ali Gilani’s funeral last night

Highlights The plans of the Imran Khan government on the pretext of the death of Syed Ali Shah Gilani failed

Pakistan wanted Gilani’s body to be buried by the entire crowd so that people could gather

Pakistan intended to take advantage of this opportunity to provoke the people against India.

Islamabad

Pakistan is angry over the failure of the Imran Khan government, which has dreamed of reviving violence in Jammu and Kashmir under the pretext of the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani. In fact, Pakistan wanted to bury Gilani’s body with the whole crowd so that people would gather there and incite anti-India sentiments. However, India did not allow this to happen. Only family and loved ones were allowed to attend Gilani’s last visit.

Gilani, a pro-Pakistan separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, was handed over under tight security on Wednesday and Thursday midnight. Gilani was buried in a mosque near his home. However, his son Naeem said he wanted to be buried in a cemetery in Srinagar known as the ‘Cemetery of the Martyrs’. Many separatist leaders have been buried here, but the administration has not allowed them to do so. Gilani, 11, died at his residence in Hyderpura, outside Srinagar, on Wednesday night.

Gilani becomes pawns of Pakistani ‘use and throw’ policy … Imran is now shedding crocodile tears over death

The Imran Khan government was outraged at Gilani’s funeral

As a precautionary measure, Gilani’s family was asked to hand him over overnight. According to intelligence sources, there were fears that some anti-national elements could use the opportunity to disrupt law and order in the Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, Gilani’s burial has angered Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yousuf also warned India.

On Gilani’s death, Imran Khan threw poison, the Pakistani flag was lowered in half

At the same time, Pakistan’s foreign ministry has called it a “barbaric act.” Asim Iftikhar, a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry, claimed that Gilani’s body had been snatched by Indian security forces. Asim alleged that India did not bury Gilani in the martyrs’ cemetery as per their wishes. The family is being harassed. A Pakistani spokesman said the Indian government was afraid of Gilani. He said a curfew was imposed after Gilani’s body was buried and the internet was shut down. He called for the intervention of the international community.

