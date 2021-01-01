Pakistan on Taliban: Pakistan aims to control Afghanistan’s economy to use its own currency for bilateral trade with Taliban

Pakistan, which established its puppet Taliban government in Afghanistan, now wants to take over the war-torn country’s economy. On Thursday, Pakistan announced an economic package for Afghanistan. Pakistan has announced to trade with the Taliban government in its Pakistani currency. Until now, the trade was in US dollars.

Not only that, but Afghanistan’s currency was very strong. Pakistan’s move will maintain Pakistan’s grip on Afghan traders and industrialists. Afghanistan is still in the process of recovering from Taliban control and the new government will have to avoid an economic collapse at any cost. The international community accounts for 80 percent of Afghanistan’s budget. Under such circumstances, if the Taliban remained isolated from the world for a long time, economic ruin would ensue.

Trade and business will depend on Pakistani prices

The Taliban have formed their own interim government which is all male. CNN News18 quoted sources as saying that Pakistan now wants to take control of Afghanistan’s economy after the Taliban’s military and intelligence apparatus. If that happens, all trade and business will depend on Pakistani prices. Even the Taliban can only send drugs to Pakistan.

A few days ago, ISI chief Hamid Faiz visited Kabul and after his tough stance, terrorists like Sirajuddin Haqqani are believed to have been given important posts like home ministry. Sirajuddin Haqqani is a pet of the Pakistani army and his statement led to attacks on Indians in Afghanistan. In addition, Mulla Omar’s son was made defense minister who has close ties to Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.