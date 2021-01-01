Pakistan on TTP Taliban: Pakistan will ask Afghan Taliban for action against Tehreek-e-Taliban

Islamabad

Pakistan has been rocked by the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant Afghan Taliban leaders who have carried out deadly attacks on Pakistani troops in Pakistan’s tribal areas. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has said it will ask Afghan Taliban leaders who have seized power in Afghanistan to take action against banned TTP militants.

“Pakistan is taking up the issue of TTP by using Afghan soil to carry out terrorist activities with the previous government of Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry said on Friday. He will continue to raise this issue with the new government of Afghanistan in the near future. At the same time, it will ensure that the TTP has no place in Afghanistan to take action against Pakistan.

TTP leader Maulvi Fakir Mohammad was released by the Taliban

“We have seen media reports on the release of banned TTP leaders like Maulvi Fakir Mohammad by the Taliban in Pakistan,” Dawn said. We have opposed this and will continue to register our protest against any person or organization carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry came as Pakistan’s most powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reminded the Taliban of his promise. Bajwa has asked the Taliban not to allow their land to be used for terrorist activities in any third country. On the question of recognizing the Taliban government, a spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign ministry gave very blunt answers. He said political measures were needed to maintain lasting peace in Afghanistan.

‘India is obstructing peace process in Afghanistan’

A Pakistani spokesman responded to calls by China and Russia to take a more aggressive stance against the Taliban. “We believe that an integrated political solution in Afghanistan is the best way forward,” he said. Zahid said Pakistan believes that international consensus is very important on the issue of forming a new government. He accused India of always obstructing the peace process in Afghanistan to promote terrorism in Pakistan.

