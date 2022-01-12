Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Takes Wicket And Celebrated by Putting Mask Against Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League Watch Video

Pakistan’s pacer Haris Rauf celebrated in a singular means throughout the Big Bash League, the video of which is turning into fiercely viral. After taking the wicket, he put a masks on his mouth and took motion to sanitize his palms.

Today in the cricket world, the reactions of celebrating in alternative ways stay in the dialogue. There have been many such star bowlers whose bowling was in the information however their means of celebrating. Many names are included in this record from Brett Lee to Mohammad Siraj. On this episode, throughout the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has caught everybody’s consideration by celebrating in a singular means.

Melbourne Stars bowler Haris Rauf celebrated in a singular means by taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers’ Curtis Patterson in the forty fourth match of BBL 2021-22. He took the motion of making use of sanitizer in his hand and took out the masks from the pocket and put it on the mouth after which celebrated. This video of their celebration is turning into fiercely viral on social media.

Haris Rauf is a part of the Melbourne Stars staff and took two wickets in the match in opposition to Perth. Other than Patterson, he additionally confirmed the best way again to the pavilion to Laurie Evans. He took 38 wickets in his allotted 4 overs. On this season he has performed 4 matches to date in which 7 wickets are registered in his title.

Considerably, Haris Rauf was lately in dialogue about MS Dhoni. He had mentioned that, he’s feeling honored after getting the quantity 7 shirt of Chennai Tremendous Kings from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He additionally posted about it on his Twitter profile.

He wrote that, ‘Legend and Captain Cool @msdhoni honored me with this lovely present of his shirt. The quantity ‘seven’ remains to be successful the hearts of individuals with its wonderful generosity. Particular due to @russcsk for such help.’

Haris Rauf has performed 8 One Day Internationals and 34 T20 Internationals for Pakistan to date. On this he has taken 14 and 41 wickets respectively. He has taken 4-4 wickets in a match every in each the codecs. He made his worldwide debut on 24 January 2020. Haris additionally performed a key function in main Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.