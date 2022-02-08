Entertainment

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the tweet surfaced! Pakistan PM Imran Khan expressed grief over the death of Lata Mangeshkar

11 seconds ago
“Remain in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar… Your voice, songs and emotions that she created will never die. There will never be another Lata. Condolences to the family.” Many people are reacting to this news and they say that Lata Mangeshkar was such a personality that everyone was very much liked.

People of all ages liked him. On the death of Lata Mangeshkar, stars have gathered to pay tribute to her. Many stars including Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were seen on the occasion.

Lata Mangeshkar has given several thousand superhit songs in her career and her voice will always be alive. It was said that in every age there has been a change in his voice and every voice has been liked a lot.

Lata Mangeshkar was awarded many honors including Bharat Ratna. Lata Mangeshkar’s fans are constantly expressing grief on social media and her tweets are viral.

