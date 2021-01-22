Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Afganistan Taliban Says they are normal civilians not military outfits

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan supported the Taliban and said that it is not a military organization but a common civilian, so how can they kill them. Holding America responsible for the devastation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that America has ruined everything in Afghanistan. According to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, there are three million refugees living in Pakistan. In an interview aired on a channel on Tuesday night, Imran Khan said that most of the refugees in Pakistan are Pashtuns, who belong to the same caste as Taliban fighters.

Imran Khan said that the camps that have been set up for the refugees, somewhere there are five lakh people and somewhere one lakh. The Taliban do not wear any special uniform, they are ordinary citizens. In such a situation, if there are any common citizens in these camps, then how will Pakistan find them. On what basis do you think Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorists?

When Pakistan was asked a question about the alleged safe havens of the Taliban, he said that there are 3 million refugees in Pakistan, all of them come from the same ethnic group as the Taliban.

Let us tell you that Pakistan has been accused for a long time of helping the Taliban against Afghanistan through economic, military intelligence. Terming these allegations as baseless, Imran Khan said that thousands of Pakistanis had lost their lives during the US war in Afghanistan. Whereas that Pakistan had nothing to do with this war.

According to a report by the United Nations Security Council, about 6,000 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are active inside Afghanistan. He is helping the Taliban. The report by the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said the TTP has “anti-Pakistan objectives”, but it also supports Taliban militants against Afghan security forces inside Afghanistan.





