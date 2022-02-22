Pakistan pm imran khan want tv debate with pm modi on india pak relation

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has said that he wants to debate with PM Modi on TV.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his desire to have a live debate with PM Modi. Talking in a TV interview, Imran Khan said that military conflict is not the solution to all problems.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he would like to have a televised debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve differences between the two countries. India and Pakistan have strained relations since gaining independence 75 years ago and fighting three wars since then.

Imran Khan said these things while talking with a Russian channel ‘Russia Today’. He said- I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV. India became a hostile country, so trade with them was minimized. It will be beneficial to more than a billion people in the Indian subcontinent if the differences can be resolved through debate”.

The Pak PM said that his government’s policy was to have trade relations with all countries. During this, he also cited the limited trading options available with Pakistan in Asia. He said Iran is already under US sanctions and Afghanistan has been involved in decades of war.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has not responded to this wish of Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s interview has surfaced on the eve of his visit to Moscow. Where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the first visit by a Pakistani PM to Russia in two decades.

Let us tell you that India has already made it clear to Pakistan that terror and talks cannot go together. India has urged Pakistan to crack down on terrorist groups and punish terrorists. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that talks can only take place in a terror-free environment. The Center has asked Pakistan to show evidence of action against terrorism before talks.