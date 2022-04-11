Pakistan political crisis imran khan tv Debate on Aajtak

Amidst the deteriorating political situation in Pakistan, President Arif Alvi has dissolved the Parliament of Pakistan on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In such a situation, it is being said that general elections will be held in the neighboring country within 90 days. At the same time, regarding the ongoing political struggle in Pakistan, the army there has also made it clear that it has nothing to do with the political stir in Pakistan.

Let us inform that in the discussion on Aaj Tak channel regarding this political earthquake of Pakistan, Qamar Cheema of Pakistan said that there is a guarantee of stability in the military country. Qamar Cheema said that the army intervenes in our internal and external policy. Whatever statement the army will give in this matter, it will bring stability in the country.

On this the anchor said that Qamar Cheema sahib, no matter how much syrup you put, now you have slipped, then speak every gange. You are telling the truth only when you slip. This is a good thing. But I have to understand from you that has Imran Khan shown his eyes to the army?

Qamar Cheema said, “Look, I think what Imran Khan has done, he was not even aware of the army. Cheema said that when the no-confidence motion came, Imran Khan sought the help of General Bajwa. But General Bajwa talked to the opposition and told Imran that you have three options in front of you. One resigns, the other faces a motion of no confidence or goes to the polls.

At the same time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Abdul Samad, who was present in the program, was questioned by the anchor that Imran Khan, who kept saying that he would play till the last ball, did not face the no-confidence motion?

To this question Abdul Samad said, “When you know that you do not have members, they are sold, there is a secret agenda behind them. In such a situation, no unconstitutional act has been done to dissolve the Parliament.

Let us tell you that Imran Khan has appreciated the decision of dissolution of Parliament in Pakistan. He said that the no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. In such a situation, the people of Pakistan should decide who should rule over them. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for the elections.