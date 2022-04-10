Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan ousted from power President and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly resign before vote on the no-confidence motion

Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan fell in the early hours of Sunday (late Saturday night). A no-confidence motion was passed against him in the National Assembly of Pakistan. 174 votes were cast in favor of the motion. Imran Khan and none of his party MPs were present in the House during the voting. Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister’s residence in the middle of the proceedings of the National Assembly and went to his private residence in Banigala late at night. The next session of the National Assembly was called at 2 pm on Sunday, in which the new leader should be elected. PML-N MP Shahbaz Sharif is likely to be elected as the new prime minister. He is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Between Saturday-Sunday at 11:45 pm (Pakistani time), the process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran was started in the National Assembly there. As soon as the proceedings of the National Assembly began, Speaker Asad Qaiser announced his resignation from his seat.

He raised the purported letter of the American diplomat conveyed by Imran Khan and laid it on the floor of the House and said that this letter should be presented in the Supreme Court. He announced his resignation, citing his 26-year-old relationship with Imran Khan, and handed over the charge of speaker to Ayaz Sadiq. Sadiq is a PML-N MP.

The deadlock continued till late Friday in Pakistan over the vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Events kept changing. The speaker of the National Assembly there, Asad Qaiser, at first refused to vote, citing his ties with Imran Khan. Later, it was suggested by the Secretary of the National Assembly to hold a vote in writing. Late in the night, Kaiser said that he was ready to conduct the polls.

On the other hand, the special bench of the Supreme Court fixed the hearing at 12 pm. The court took action in view of the disobedience of its order. Meanwhile, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Nadeem Anjum reached Imran Khan. Imran called a meeting of his cabinet colleagues late at night.

According to Pakistan news channel Geo News, when the assembly meeting started at eight o’clock in the night, Speaker Asad Qaiser bluntly told the opposition leaders that he will not vote against Imran, because he has a 30-year-old friendship with Khan and he will not vote for Imran. Can’t see it happening like this. After this the secretary of the assembly came to meet him and submitted a written report.

Political drama continued throughout the day in Pakistan on Saturday. After eight o’clock there was a rapid change of events. Proceedings of the crucial session of the National Assembly for voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan were again adjourned till 9.30 pm, soon after the start of Iftar on Saturday. The National Assembly adjourned its proceedings for Iftar till 7:30 PM (8:00 PM IST). It was again adjourned after the session resumed.

The session of the National Assembly to decide the fate of Prime Minister Khan began on Saturday morning. However, shortly after Speaker Asad Qaiser decided to adjourn the session after Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif raised the issue of order and reminded the Speaker that he was bound to proceed as per the order of the apex court. . During Sharif’s speech, MPs from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to create disturbances.

Imran Khan, who was elected as Prime Minister in 2018, faced a vote of no confidence over allegations of massive economic mismanagement. No Pakistani prime minister has completed five years in his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional the deputy speaker’s decision to dismiss the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. challenged. , The review petition, filed through Babar Awan and Azhar Siddiqui, named the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and Sindh Bar Council as respondents. designated in.

Imran Khan on Friday accepted the Supreme Court’s decision and urged his supporters to hold peaceful protests across the country if he came to power on Sunday. In an address to the nation on the eve of the no-confidence motion that he said had little chance of defeating him, the 69-year-old Khan cited the example of India as a “swabhimani nation” (Khuddar Qaum), which no one can defeat. World power cannot dictate terms.