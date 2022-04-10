Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote



Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted as the country’s leader in a no-confidence vote on Sunday after facing allegations of economic mismanagement and weeks of political instability.

The united opposition, which will expand the political spectrum from the left to the radical, will form a new government, with one of the largest parties, the Pakistan Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Khan’s opponents needed 172 votes in the 342-member assembly to oust him.

Predicting his loss, Khan, who has accused the opposition of colluding with the United States to oust him, called on his supporters to hold a nationwide rally on Sunday. Khan’s options are limited and if he sees a large vote in his favor, he could try to keep pace with street protests as a way to pressure parliament to hold early elections.

Khan had earlier tried to avoid the vote by dissolving parliament and calling for early elections, but the Supreme Court ruled that the vote should go ahead.

Opposition groups called for Khan to be ousted as inflation rose and the Pakistani rupee depreciated. The vote stalled months of political instability and a constitutional crisis that required the Supreme Court to resolve.

In an emotional speech on Friday, Khan doubled his accusation that his opponents had conspired with the United States to remove him over his foreign policy choices, which often appear to favor China and Russia and deny the United States.

Khan said Washington opposed his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on February 24, just hours after tanks entered Ukraine, sparking a devastating war in central Europe.

Ahead of the vote, his lawmakers addressed a letter to Parliament attacking Khan, saying he had told an unnamed US official who had told top Pakistani diplomats that ousting Khan would improve Washington’s relations with Pakistan. Referring to Human Rights Minister Shirin Mazari Khan, the memo said that if he remained out of power, “everything will be forgiven.”

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s internal politics. “These allegations are untrue,” Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.