Pakistan Prime Minister’s residence given on rent Imran will stay in office

The neighboring country Pakistan government seems to be failing to deal with its economic crisis. This is the reason why Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have decided to rent out the PM residence. For the time being, PM Imran Khan will stay at his Bani Gala residence. Will continue to use PM Office for his official work. However, people are enjoying it by making various types of comments on social media.

The government there has decided that the Prime Minister’s residence should be given on rent to the people. Cultural programs, fashion festivals, educational and other activities will be allowed in its premises. Although earlier the plan was to convert the PM residence into a university. For this two committees have been constituted. They will ensure that the discipline and decorum of PM House is not violated during the programmes.

At present, many people are commenting on this decision of the government on social media and are enjoying it. A user named DeviPrasadRao @DeviPrasadRao8 tweeted, “Call me when the post of Army Chief of Pakistan is available on rent.”

Another user @MonkRastafarian named Rastafarian_Monk wrote, “Will have to see when it will be available on an hourly basis.” A user named Swaraj for India, @SwaRajYogiRaj wrote, “Hire the PM too. Mehr Tarar has a lot of money. Sell ​​everything, so don’t panic.”

A @BrigUsman user named Brigadier Usman wrote, “Forever can throw something at the beggars.” Open user @THE_ZZZZZZZ wrote, “Oyo type not offered what?” A user named Dhanesh Indian @dhaneshrathod wrote, “These are the days left? This is not going to run the country.”

Kauntey @kauntey_as “However, China has already borrowed to Pakistan.” Similarly, many other people have also made many comments on Twitter. Many people have taken a jibe at this.





