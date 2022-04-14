Pakistan: Probe against Imran Khan over gifted necklace sold to Rs 18 crore

After being out of power in Pakistan, the problems of former PM Imran Khan are seen increasing. Pakistan’s top agency has started investigation against Imran Khan in a case alleging that the necklace gifted to the former PM was not deposited in Toshakhana, but sold to a jewelery trader for Rs 18 crore.

According to the Express Tribune newspaper report, the gift necklace was not deposited in Toshakhana and was given to Zulfikar Bukhari (former assistant). Bukhari sold this necklace to a jewelery trader in Lahore for Rs 18 crore.

Accused of selling necklace for 18 crores

The report said that the FIA ​​has launched an investigation against Imran Khan that a costly necklace received as a gift during his tenure was sold for Rs 18 crore instead of being deposited in Toshakhana. It has also been said that gifts received while holding government office can be kept as personal property by paying half the price, but Imran Khan had deposited only a few thousand rupees in the government treasury instead.

By law, government officials are required to deposit gifts received from guests at the Toshakhana. If they do not deposit the gift or at least half the price, it is considered illegal. Imran Khan’s troubles are now seen increasing in this matter.

Just a few days ago, the Imran Khan-led government had to face voting on a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, where he lost his chair after the defeat. After this, the command of the country has come in the hands of Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Shahbaz Sharif was elected the next Prime Minister of the country in the Parliament. However, after leaving the chair, Imran Khan is now demanding an early election in the country.