pakistan punjab assembly deputy speaker attacked by pti mp

There was a huge uproar in the Punjab Assembly of Pakistan on Saturday. Let us inform that on April 16, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had arrived to preside over the House to elect the Chief Minister in the Punjab Assembly. During this it is alleged that the MLAs of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf misbehaved with him. Its video is also going viral on social media.

However, it is not yet clear how many serious injuries the deputy speaker has suffered in the violence in the assembly. According to the information that has come to the fore at the moment, a lota was thrown at the Deputy Speaker and an attempt was made to surround him. At the same time, seeing the ruckus increasing, he was shifted from the house to his chamber.

According to the allegation, slogans were being raised between the two sides in the House when the members of PTI threw balls at the opposition bench. Apart from this, the MPs also threw ‘lottes’ on Dost Mohammad Mazari. All this happened in the presence of security guards. At the same time, after the video of this ruckus went viral on social media, people are calling it shameful.

According to the allegation, PTI MPs created ruckus inside the assembly. During this, there is news of food being thrown at each other. To control the uproar, a large contingent of police officers in civil clothing was sent to the House but later they left the hall after Pervez Elahi protested. Elahi accused the PML-N of bringing the police inside the legislature “for the first time since the formation of the assembly”.

Let us tell you that the election of the new Chief Minister of Punjab will be held between Hamza Shahbaz and Chaudhary Parvez Elahi on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC). A tough competition is being considered between the two.

While Hamza is the joint candidate of PML-N and other coalition parties, Imran Khan’s party PTI has given its support to PML-Q’s Elahi. Let us tell you that the session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was scheduled to begin at 11:30 am to elect the new Chief Minister on Saturday, but it started late due to the uproar by the MPs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N. .