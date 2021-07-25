Pakistan Reached UN For Spying On PM Imran Khan Phone

Pakistan has asked the United Nations to intervene in this matter. A request has been made to investigate the matter.

Blacksmith According to Pakistani media reports, Pakistan has accused India of using Pegasus spyware for spying from the United Nations. The report has expressed concern over reports that India has spied on foreigners including Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Pakistan has asked the United Nations to intervene in this matter. A request has been made to investigate the matter.

“We have taken note of recent international media reports with serious concern,” Chaudhry, a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said. It has been revealed that the Indian government, along with its citizens and foreigners, has spied against Prime Minister Imran Khan using Israeli spyware. According to the spokesperson, the massive surveillance and espionage operation is a clear violation of global norms. At the same time, India has already rejected all allegations related to Pegasus espionage.

It is worth noting that in the past, the case of phone tapping in India had caught fire. In this, many big leaders accused the government of tapping the phone. The use of Pegaser software was revealed in this tapping. After this, Pakistan accused India of calling its PM Imran Khan and many leaders.