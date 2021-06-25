Pakistan Remain In Gray List Of FATF For Terror Funding

Four of the five countries involved in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting have expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken by Pakistan on terrorism.

Islamabad. Pakistan has not been able to get out of the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This news has come out from the Pakistani media. Four of the five countries involved in this meeting have expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken by Pakistan on terrorism.

In this meeting, China put all its strength to save its old friend Pakistan. But in front of other countries, he did not do one thing. At the same time, Pakistan alleges that India was using this platform to serve its political interests.

Read More: The person who came to Corona positive 43 times in ten months, got upset and told his wife – does not want to live anymore

According to the FATF report, Pakistan has completed only 26 out of 27 action points. According to sources in the Pakistan Finance Ministry, international observers have reviewed Pakistan’s progress in the online meeting of the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG).

This group includes China, USA, UK, France and India. In this report, Pakistan has implemented 26 of the FATF’s 27-point action plan. Pakistan was hopeful that it would get a concession in the FATF meeting. But it didn’t happen. In this case, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi alleged that India is using FATF to serve its political interest. He said that this technical platform should not be used for political interests.

Read More: Mother kills daughter by stabbing her, husband said – she is mentally ill

It will take two to three months for Pakistan to implement one point of FATF. During this time he will have to face trouble in getting financial help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and European Union. For Pakistan, which is already suffering from poverty, difficulties may arise more. During this time, financial aid to Pakistan from other countries may also stop.

With this no country would like to invest in an economically unstable country. Pak was put on the gray list in June 2018. In the review conducted in October 2018 and February 2019, Pakistan could not get relief. Pakistan has failed to act on the recommendations of FATF. During this time, terrorist organizations in Pakistan have received financial help from abroad and domestically.