Pakistan Serial Killer Javed Iqbal who murdered one hundred boys

There were many serial killers in the world, whose methods of carrying out the crime surprised everyone. One of the names in the same list of crimes is that of Pakistan’s Javed Iqbal, who himself confessed in 1999 through a letter that he had killed around 100 children. Not only this, Javed had also told that he cut the bodies of these children into several pieces and then strangled them in acid.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Javed Iqbal was considered one of the most dreaded serial killers in the country. The whole world was shocked by Iqbal’s exploits. Iqbal had told the police that he was implicated in a false rape case many years ago. Due to this his mother had to suffer a lot but the police did not listen. When he returned home, his mother was dead.

Then Javed Iqbal had vowed that he would make many mothers of the society cry, so that my mother’s pain could be understood. In fact, in the year 1999, a letter came to the editor of an Urdu newspaper and the police, in which it was written that I raped 100 children before killing them and then strangled their bodies in a lot of acid. Also, there were some pictures locked in a box, which he had killed.

After six months of these letters, Javed Iqbal surrendered to the Pakistani authorities in the year 1999. In his confession, he said that his targets were mostly street-walkers and children living in his neighbourhood. Javed would invite these children home by luring them and then commit misdeeds with them. Then after killing them, he used to strangle the pieces of the dead body in acid.

Javed Iqbal kept records in the form of names, ages and photographs of all the children whom he killed. In early 2000, the court sentenced him to be given death the same way he had given children. But after the controversial verdict was accepted, he was sentenced to death. However, he could never complete the sentence and in 2001 he committed suicide in a Lahore jail.