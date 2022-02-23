Pakistan: Special Intelligence Agent-Turned Politician Rehman Malik dies due to Covid-related complications

Many political figures of Pakistan condoled the news of Rehman Malik’s death. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of Rehman Malik.

Senior Pakistan leader and former Home Minister Rehman Malik has passed away. Special Intelligence Agent-turned-politician Rehman Malik was found infected with the coronavirus in January. He was later admitted to the hospital, where he was on ventilator after complaining of breathlessness. Rehman Malik was 70 years old.

Rehman Malik, leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was the Home Minister when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008. Malik’s spokesperson Riyaz Ali Turi tweeted on Wednesday, “Deeply saddened to say that former Home Minister and senior PPP leader Abdul Rehman Malik has passed away.” Rehman Malik is survived by his wife and two sons.

Many political figures of Pakistan condoled the news of Rehman Malik’s death. The President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of Rehman Malik and offered condolences to his family. Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on behalf of Imran Khan condoling the death of Rehman Malik.

Home Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he was saddened by the news. Before joining national politics, Malik was part of Pakistan’s agency as a Special Intelligence Agent and was promoted to the rank of Additional Director General in 1993. During his tenure, several counter-terrorism operations were carried out, including the arrest of Yusuf Ramzi in 1995 and extradition to the US.

Ramzi was one of the main conspirators in the 1993 World Trade Center bombings and the bombing of Philippine Airlines Flight 434. Rehman Malik was considered close to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and her husband Asif Ali Zardari. He served as Bhutto’s chief of security from 2004 to 2007. During Pervez Musharraf’s military rule, Malik persuaded Bhutto and exiled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to join hands against the general.