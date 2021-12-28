Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over alleged hate speeches in Parliament of Religions, expresses concern for Muslims

In the Parliament of Religions held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, the matter of alleged hate speeches against Muslims has reached Pakistan. Let us inform that Pakistan on Monday summoned the High Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India in Islamabad to express concern towards the Muslims.

In an official statement, the Pakistan Ministry said, “Today, Indian Foreign Ministry in-charge M Suresh Kumar called the High Commissioner to Islamabad and expressed concern over Hindutva supporters talking about genocide of Indian Muslims.”

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it was “extremely condemnable” that no remorse or action was taken from the Indian government on those who spoke of the genocide at the event.

India has also summoned: Let us tell you that before Pakistan summoned the Indian diplomat, India has also summoned Pakistani diplomats several times regarding the incidents against minorities in Pakistan. Recently, there was a case of protesting against the attack on a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan area of ​​rural Punjab in August. To which India had lodged a protest.

The Dharma Sansad was organized by Yeti Narasimhananda in: Let us tell you that from 17 to 19 December, Dharma Sansad was organized at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar. Which was organized by Yati Narasimhanand, the priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to the allegation, the speakers involved had given hate speeches against Muslims.

It is worth noting that a video of this program has also surfaced. In which inciting people to take up arms to kill people. It is known that several FIRs have been registered in UP against controversial yeti Narasimhanand, priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad.

FIR registered on hate statements A case has been registered against three people for spreading hatred in the disputed religion parliament. In which the names of Swami Dharamdas and Sadhvi Annapurna, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi are included in the FIR. An FIR has been registered against them under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth, residence, language).